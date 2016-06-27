版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal does not intend to redeem some of currently outstanding class B preferred shares

June 27 Bank Of Montreal :

* Does not intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding non-cumulative 5-year rate reset class B preferred shares, series 25 of bank on august 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐