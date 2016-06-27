BRIEF-Alon Blue Square Israel says court decision to convene meeting of creditor, shareholders

June 27 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd:

* Alon Blue Square Israel announces court decision to convene meeting of company creditor and shareholders and to appoint an expert valuator

* Court appointed professor Amir Barnea as an expert to evaluate Co's valuation prior to proposed debt arrangement

* Meetings are to be held as early as possible, but not prior to July 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)