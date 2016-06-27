版本:
BRIEF-Genesis Energy entered equity distribution agreement with RBC Capital Markets, BNP Paribas Securities, among others on June 27 - SEC Filing

June 27 Genesis Energy LP:

* On June 27, co entered equity distribution agreement with RBC Capital Markets LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp, among others - SEC Filing

* Partnership may sell from time to time common units representing LP interests having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/296542k) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

