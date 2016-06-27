版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 07:08 BJT

BRIEF-Talen Energy says Susquehanna unit 1 reconnected to power grid following maintenance outage

June 27 Talen Energy Corp

* Susquehanna unit 1 reconnected to power grid following maintenance outage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

