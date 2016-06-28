版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 12:32 BJT

BRIEF-Therametrics expects to conclude business combination with Relief Therapeutics by mid-July 2016

June 28 Therametrics Holding AG :

* Expects to conclude its business combination with Relief Therapeutics SA by mid-July 2016 Source text - bit.ly/28YF3Pi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

