BRIEF-Zehnder Group increases stake in Shanghai Nather Air Tech

June 28 Zehnder Group AG :

* Is increasing its share in the Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech Co., Ltd. From 51 to 75.5 pct

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Is taking over the minority shares of one of the two company founders, who is withdrawing from business activi-ties at shanghai nather

* Other 24.5 pct will remain in the possession of the second founder and managing director of Shanghai Nather