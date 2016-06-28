版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Zehnder Group increases stake in Shanghai Nather Air Tech

June 28 Zehnder Group AG :

* Is increasing its share in the Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech Co., Ltd. From 51 to 75.5 pct

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Is taking over the minority shares of one of the two company founders, who is withdrawing from business activi-ties at shanghai nather

* Other 24.5 pct will remain in the possession of the second founder and managing director of Shanghai Nather Source text: bit.ly/2911hph Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

