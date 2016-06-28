BRIEF-Zehnder Group increases stake in Shanghai Nather Air Tech

BRIEF-Hotai Motor says Hozan Investment to acquire stake in Zurich Insurance (Taiwan)
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
June 28 Zehnder Group AG :
* Is increasing its share in the Chinese ventilation company Shanghai Nather Air Tech Co., Ltd. From 51 to 75.5 pct
* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Is taking over the minority shares of one of the two company founders, who is withdrawing from business activi-ties at shanghai nather
* Other 24.5 pct will remain in the possession of the second founder and managing director of Shanghai Nather Source text: bit.ly/2911hph Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a slowdown late last year.