瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments increases stake in InterCard to more than 50 pct

June 28 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Increases stake in InterCard AG to more than 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

