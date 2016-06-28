BRIEF-Sandpiper Digital Payments increases stake in InterCard to more than 50 pct

BRIEF-Hotai Motor says Hozan Investment to acquire stake in Zurich Insurance (Taiwan)
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
June 28 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :
* Increases stake in InterCard AG to more than 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a slowdown late last year.