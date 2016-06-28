BRIEF-Mithra pharmaceuticals signs license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter

BRIEF-Hotai Motor says Hozan Investment to acquire stake in Zurich Insurance (Taiwan)
* Says Hozan Investment Co Ltd acquires 99.73 percent outstanding common shares of Zurich Insurance (Taiwan) Ltd
June 28 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Signs a license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter for its product tibelia in 6 European territories
* Mithra grants Gedeon a non-exclusive license for the commercialization of Tibelia in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg
* Says these markets represent more than 45 million tablets, accounting for a total market of about 18.5 million euros ($20.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/292qJZN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,361 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss plumbing supplies and toilet maker Geberit boosted 2016 sales 8.3 percent after a "very strong" fourth quarter defied expectations of a slowdown late last year.