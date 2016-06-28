版本:
BRIEF-Intra-Cellular begins ITI-007-201 late-stage trial for agitation in patients with dementia

June 28 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc

* Intra-Cellular therapies announces initiation of iti-007-201 phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia, including alzheimer's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

