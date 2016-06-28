版本:
BRIEF-Global Water Resources declares increased monthly dividend

June 28 Global Water Resources Inc

* Global Water Resources, inc. declares increased monthly dividend

* Global Water Resources Inc says monthly cash dividend on common shares of company in amount of $0.022 per share

* Current monthly dividend payment reflects an increase in annual dividend of $0.024 , or 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

