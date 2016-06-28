BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare changes name to Concordia International Corp

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina looks to U.S. for LPG imports
* Indonesia expected to import 70 pct of LPG in 2017 -Pertamina
June 28 Concordia Healthcare Corp
* Concordia Healthcare Corp. Announces name change to Concordia International Corp. And comments on Brexit's impact on the company's business
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to service its debt
* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to meet its earn-out obligations in 2016
* Beyond 2016, company will monitor its hedging needs
* Concordia healthcare corp says "operationally, our concordia international segment is continuing to perform as expected" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indonesia expected to import 70 pct of LPG in 2017 -Pertamina
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists: