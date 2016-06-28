BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare changes name to Concordia International Corp

June 28 Concordia Healthcare Corp

* Concordia Healthcare Corp. Announces name change to Concordia International Corp. And comments on Brexit's impact on the company's business

* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to service its debt

* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company's ability to meet its earn-out obligations in 2016

* Beyond 2016, company will monitor its hedging needs

* Concordia healthcare corp says "operationally, our concordia international segment is continuing to perform as expected"