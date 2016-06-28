版本:
BRIEF-Bioline says filed regulatory submissions to start Phase 2A trial for BL-8040

June 28 Bioline RX Ltd

* Filed regulatory submissions required to commence phase 2a trial for bl-8040 in combination with keytruda in patients with pancreatic cancer

* Says study anticipated in q3 of 2016 after receipt of regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

