版本:
中国
2016年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co announces proposed public offering

June 28 Molson Coors Brewing Company

* Announces proposed public offering of United States dollar denominated senior notes

* To use net proceeds to partially fund acquisition from Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV of SabMiller PLC's interest in Millercoors LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

