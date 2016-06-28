版本:
BRIEF-Scynexis director Guy Macdonald reports purchase of 40,000 shares - SEC filing

June 28 Scynexis Inc

* Director Guy Macdonald reports purchase of 40,000 shares of co's common stock on June 24 at $2.39 per share - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/290khhU ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

