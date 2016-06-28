版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Rit Technologies says Nasdaq rejected co's plan to regain compliance with listing rules

June 28 Rit Technologies Ltd

* Received notice from nasdaq informing co its plan to regain compliance with nasdaq listing rules has been rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

