版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-MDU expects after-tax impairment charge from discontinued operations $150-$160 mln

June 28 Mdu Resources Group Inc

* Anticipates after-tax impairment charge from discontinued operations in range of $150 million-$160 million, to be recorded in Q2 Source: (1.usa.gov/28ZIkxC ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐