BRIEF-Auris Medical completes enrollment of Phase 3 TACTT3 trial

June 28 Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris Medical completes enrollment of Phase 3 TACTT3 trial with Keyzilen in acute and post-acute inner ear tinnitus

* Top-Line results from TACTT3 trial expected in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

