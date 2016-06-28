BRIEF-IHS CEO says timeline for Markit merger, vote and close will remain same- Conf call

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 IHS Inc CEO Jerre Stead On Markit
* "Decision by United Kingdom to leave European Union does not change plans of IHS and Markit to complete our merger " - Conf call
* "Remain on the same timeline for our merger, vote and close" - Conf call
* CFO-"Expect to see continued losses in resource's sub base in second half of 2016 albeit at a slightly lower rate than q2"- Conf call Further company coverage: )
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.