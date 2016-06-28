BRIEF-IHS CEO says timeline for Markit merger, vote and close will remain same- Conf call

June 28 IHS Inc CEO Jerre Stead On Markit

* "Decision by United Kingdom to leave European Union does not change plans of IHS and Markit to complete our merger " - Conf call

* "Remain on the same timeline for our merger, vote and close" - Conf call

* CFO-"Expect to see continued losses in resource's sub base in second half of 2016 albeit at a slightly lower rate than q2"- Conf call Further company coverage: )