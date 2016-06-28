BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals sees workforce restructuring completed by year-end

June 28 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects to incur severance, benefits and related costs of about $8 million

* Says currently expects clinical trial and related development close down costs to range from $5 million to $7 million

* Says company expects related cash outlays to be paid during year ended December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Expects workforce restructuring to be substantially completed by July 15, 2016 ; to be fully completed by December 31, 2016