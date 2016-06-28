版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer says 2 additional late stage studies of cholesterol drug met goals

June 28 Pfizer Inc

* Two additional Phase 3 lipid-lowering studies of bococizumab deliver positive topline results

* SPIRE-HR and SPIRE-FH trials met primary endpoints in patients at high and very high risk for cardiovascular events

* Two remaining spire lipid-lowering studies are anticipated to complete later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

