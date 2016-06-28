版本:
BRIEF-Santa Fe Gold emerges from Chapter 11 of bankruptcy code

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Santa Fe Gold emerges from voluntary petition under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code

* Santa Fe Gold Corp says new management team is being assembled to consider various options to resume operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

