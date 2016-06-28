版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Corning announces investment in Versalume LLC

June 28 Corning Inc

* Says announces investment in Versalume LLC

* Says its representatives also will serve on Versalume's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

