公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies receives multi-system order for over $11 mln

June 28 Rudolph Technologies Inc

* Rudolph receives multi-system order for over $11 million from a leading OSAT for fan-out wafer level packing inspection

* Systems will begin shipping in Q2 2016, with majority of order shipping second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

