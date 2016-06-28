版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Lannett company gets FDA approval for Diazepam Oral Solution

June 28 Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett receives FDA approval for Diazepam Oral Solution, 5 mg/5 ml

* Says expect to commence marketing product in fiscal 2017 q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐