BRIEF-CBRE Group says UK contributed about 10 pct to its global normalized EBITDA in 2015

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 CBRE Group Inc
* CBRE Group Inc issues statement on the United Kingdom's contributions to its global normalized EBITDA
* Says in 2015 united kingdom accounted for approximately 10 pct of CBRE's global normalized EBITDA
* Says co is not commenting on its second-quarter 2016 earnings or updating its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.