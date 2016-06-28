BRIEF-CBRE Group says UK contributed about 10 pct to its global normalized EBITDA in 2015

June 28 CBRE Group Inc

* CBRE Group Inc issues statement on the United Kingdom's contributions to its global normalized EBITDA

* Says in 2015 united kingdom accounted for approximately 10 pct of CBRE's global normalized EBITDA

* Says co is not commenting on its second-quarter 2016 earnings or updating its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance for 2016