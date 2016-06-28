BRIEF-Marinus reports results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study of ganaxolone

June 28 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study support continued development of ganaxolone in fragile x syndrome

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says primary endpoint of study was not met

* Results support anxiolytic effect of ganaxolone, provide strong rationale for marinus to advance clinical development of ganaxolone in anxious fxs patients

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events (aes) reported

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says five patients discontinued study due to adverse events, four during treatment with ganaxolone and one during placebo