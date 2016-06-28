版本:
BRIEF-Canadian competition bureau approves proposed Canexus acquisition

June 28 Canexus Corp :

* Canexus announces Canadian competition bureau approval

* Says Canadian competition bureau approved proposed acquisition of Canexus by Superior Plus Corp

* Says Canexus and Superior are engaged in discussions to potentially extend outside date of arrangement agreement of June 29, 2016

* Says extension to allow time for superior to litigate FTC action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

