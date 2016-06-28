版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Harte Gold says sugar zone mine program update

June 28 Harte Gold Corp

* Harte Gold Corp: sugar zone mine-70,000 tonne bulk sample program and exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

