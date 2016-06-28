BRIEF-Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure

June 28 Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson Controls Inc says Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure

* Says Adient, business it plans to spin off in October, is initiating discussions with lenders

* Adient is targeting $3.5 billion in gross debt, consisting of $2 billion in bonds and a $1.5 billion five-year term loan

* In addition, Adient is targeting a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility