BRIEF-Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina looks to U.S. for LPG imports
* Indonesia expected to import 70 pct of LPG in 2017 -Pertamina
June 28 Johnson Controls Inc
* Johnson Controls Inc says Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure
* Says Adient, business it plans to spin off in October, is initiating discussions with lenders
* Adient is targeting $3.5 billion in gross debt, consisting of $2 billion in bonds and a $1.5 billion five-year term loan
* In addition, Adient is targeting a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indonesia expected to import 70 pct of LPG in 2017 -Pertamina
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.18 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists: