版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure

June 28 Johnson Controls Inc

* Johnson Controls Inc says Adient takes first steps to secure capital structure

* Says Adient, business it plans to spin off in October, is initiating discussions with lenders

* Adient is targeting $3.5 billion in gross debt, consisting of $2 billion in bonds and a $1.5 billion five-year term loan

* In addition, Adient is targeting a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐