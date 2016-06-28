版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners expects 2016 growth capital of $300-$350 mln - SEC filing

June 28 Buckeye Partners Lp

* Says expect to maintain quarterly distribution growth of $0.0125 per quarter for 2016 - SEC filing

* Says expected 2016 growth capital of $300-$350 million Source: (1.usa.gov/29ksbUA ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

