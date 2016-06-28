BRIEF-Mckesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare IT co

June 28 McKesson Corp

* McKesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare information technology company

* Says new entity to combine majority of McKesson Technology Solutions and Change Healthcare into separate company

* McKesson and Change Healthcare will own approximately 70% and 30%, respectively, of new company

* Announced today that it will explore strategic alternatives for its EIS division

* New company will be jointly governed by McKesson, Change Healthcare and is expected to generate in excess of $150 million in annual synergies by second year

* New company has received commitments for $6.1 billion of funded debt related to this transaction

* McKesson and Change Healthcare will receive cash proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion following close of transaction

* Says Relayhealth Pharmacy and its Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) division, which will be retained by mckesson

* John H. Hammergren will serve as chairman, Neil De Crescenzo will serve as chief executive officer

* Agreement provides that mckesson and change healthcare will take steps to launch an ipo in months following close of transaction

Thereafter, McKesson expects to exit its investment in new company in a "tax-efficient manner"