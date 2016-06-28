版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-McKesson exploring strategic alternatives for enterprise information solutions

June 28 Mckesson Corp

* McKesson to explore strategic alternatives for enterprise information solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

