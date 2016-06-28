版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Endeavour Mining appoints new CEO

June 28 Endeavour Mining Corp

* Says Sebastien de Montessus has been appointed as CEO, effective today, replacing Neil Woodyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐