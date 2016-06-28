版本:
BRIEF-XBiotech signs agreement with Megapharm to market xilonix in israel

June 28 XBiotech Inc

* XBiotech signs agreement with Megapharm to market xilonix in Israel

* XBiotech Inc says under terms of agreement, Megapharm will pay XBiotech an undisclosed upfront fee

* In addition, upon approval, Megapharm will purchase xilonix from XBiotech at a supply price that is based on a percentage of net sales of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

