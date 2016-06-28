版本:
BRIEF-Kronos says has acquired all intellectual property assets of Emlogis

June 28 Kronos Inc

* Kronos Inc says has acquired substantially all intellectual property assets of Emlogis, Inc

* Kronos Inc says Emlogis smartrules scheduler will be integrated into Kronos workforce ready human capital management (HCM) suite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

