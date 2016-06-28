版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Great Basin receives CE Mark for Shiga Toxin Direct Test

June 28 Great Basin Scientific Inc

* Shiga Toxin direct test available for use outside of U.S., having earned CE marking designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

