BRIEF-Metlife signs pension buyout agreement with PPG

June 28 Metlife Inc

* Metlife signs pension buyout agreement with PPG

* PPG will purchase group annuity contracts from Metlife and Massmutual

* Deal will be executed with a combination of cash and assets-in-kind

* PPG entered into agreement with co, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company to provide annuity benefits to about 13,400 retirees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

