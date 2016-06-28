BRIEF-Cancana JV to construct 50,000 tonne pilot processing plant

BRIEF-Casino eyes 2017 sales and earnings growth - CFO
Jan 17 Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call with journalists:
June 28 Cancana Resources Corp
* Cancana JV enters into contract to construct 50,000 tonne pilot processing plant
* Pilot processing plant will be located at Jaburi site and is expected to commence operations in early 2017
* Total cost of pilot processing plant is expected to be about C$4.1 million
* Pilot processing plant will be funded by contributions from joint venture partners in accordance with BMC shareholders agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Agreed terms of a recommended offer for BAT to acquire remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds it does not already own Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.