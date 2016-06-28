版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi sounding out Medivation shareholders as it prepares to raise bid- CNBC

* Sanofi sounding out Medivation shareholders as it prepares to raise bid- CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

