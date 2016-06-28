版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto & Bayer CEOs have met, but no progress made toward deal - CNBC

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Monsanto & Bayer CEOs have met, but no progress made toward deal- CNBC, citing sources (Bengaluru Newsroom)

