BRIEF-Biox, World Energy announce JV to acquire 90 mln USG biodiesel facility in Houston

June 28 Biox Corp :

* Biox and World Energy announce joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million USG biodiesel facility in Houston

* Each company has committed US$10 million to World Energy biox biofuels joint venture

* Plant commissioning and start-up will ramp up over Q3 of year

* Announced a 50/50 joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million U.S. gallon (341 million litre) biodiesel production facility in Houston, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

