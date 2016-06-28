版本:
BRIEF-S&P affirms British Airways 'BB' ratings

June 28 S&P on British Airways:

* U.K. Airline British Airways 'BB' ratings affirmed; outlook positive despite industry uncertainties post brexit vote

* Positive outlook reflects view that BA and its parent's strong credit metrics are commensurate with a higher rating

