公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment initiates discussions with Saudi Arabia Govt. to pursue development of its theme parks in that market

June 28 Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Initiated discussions with government of saudi arabia to pursue development of six flags-branded theme parks in that market Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

