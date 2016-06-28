BRIEF-Trunk Club to close Goose Island facility, integrate operations into Nordstrom Fulfillment Network

June 28 Nordstrom Inc :

* Trunk Club to close Goose Island facility, integrate operations into Nordstrom Fulfillment Network

* Co, Trunk Club announced plans to close Trunk Club Fulfillment Center located on Goose Island in Chicago, Illinois

* Goose Island facility will transition to its close by august 2017

* Goose island closure will impact about 250 full- and part-time employees

* Trunk club to integrate operations into Nordstrom network of fulfillment and distribution centers, located across United States

* Integrating rest of Trunk Club business into Nordstrom Network will begin at end of 2016