BRIEF-Trunk Club to close Goose Island facility, integrate operations into Nordstrom Fulfillment Network

June 28 Nordstrom Inc :
* Trunk Club to close Goose Island facility, integrate
operations into Nordstrom Fulfillment Network
* Co, Trunk Club announced plans to close Trunk Club
Fulfillment Center located on Goose Island in Chicago, Illinois
* Goose Island facility will transition to its close by
august 2017
* Goose island closure will impact about 250 full- and
part-time employees
* Trunk club to integrate operations into Nordstrom network
of fulfillment and distribution centers, located across United
States
* Integrating rest of Trunk Club business into Nordstrom
Network will begin at end of 2016
