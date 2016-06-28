BRIEF-Kroger expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 mln

June 28 The Kroger Co
* Expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be
about $80 million - sec filing
* For 2016, expects to contribute $260 million to
multi-employer pension funds
* Continues to evaluate and address potential exposure to
under-funded multi-employer pension plans
* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store
associates in little rock, nashville, southern california and
fry's in arizona
* For 2016, expects annualized lifo charge of about $50
million, primarily related to pharmacy inventory
Source text : 1.usa.gov/292rK1B
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)