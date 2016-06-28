BRIEF-Brightpath to buy 20 peekaboo child care centres in Ontario

June 28 Brightpath Early Learning Inc :
* Brightpath to increase total capacity by 41% by entering
into a transformative agreement to acquire 20 peekaboo child
care centres in Ontario
* Brightpath will pay approximately $22 million
* Brightpath Early Learning Inc says credit facility's
authorized limit will increase from $42 million to $62.5 million
* Business being acquired also holds franchise agreements
with 11 affiliate centres
* Brightpath early learning inc says transaction is fully
financed through bank credit facility
