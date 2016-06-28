BRIEF-Hemostemix says Criterium notified it has terminated master services agreement

June 28 Hemostemix Inc :
* Criterium notified co it has terminated master services
agreement dated June 7, 2014 relating to clinical research
services
* Hemostemix is placing a temporary hold on enrollment for
its phase 2 clinical trials in canada and south africa
* Criterium will no longer be providing any services for
hemostemix phase 2 clinical trials
* Currently evaluating its options as to how it will
continue with clinical trials and to ensure patient follow up
* Hemostemix has made decision to temporarily cease
enrolling any new patients into trial
* With respect to previously announced private placement
financing, Hemostemix announces financing is proceeding
* Structure of offering may be amended to include a
combination of equity and debt
