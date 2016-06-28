BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for May

June 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate
of 2.5% in may
* Total number of single-family loan modifications were
3,286 in May 2016 and 17,883 for the five months ended May 31,
2016
* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage
-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $7.5
billion in may
* Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other
mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of
5.7% in May
* Single-family serious delinquency rate down from 1.15% in
april to 1.11% in May; multifamily delinquency rate down from
0.04% in April to 0.02% in May
* Single-family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume of
$16.8 billion in may representing 53% of total single-family
mortgage portfolio purchases
* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 7% of
total single-family refinance volume during May
