BRIEF-Gymboree to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION

June 28 Gymboree Corp :
* Gymboree agrees to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION
* Gymboree will receive $127.5 million in cash proceeds from
ZEAVION, approximately $80 million net of estimated taxes
* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION will own entire global Play &
Music business, including its central operations and centers in
North America
* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION has also agreed to acquire
intellectual property of Play & Music's curriculum and certain
related trademarks
* If closing does not occur by mid-July, Gymboree has right
to terminate definitive agreements and retain a $20 million
nonrefundable deposit
* Gymboree Corporation's global apparel business and related
retail brands are not part of transaction
