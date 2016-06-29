版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Mastercard to simplify e-commerce for Microsoft Dynamics customers

June 29 Mastercard Inc

* Mastercard to simplify e-commerce for microsoft dynamics customers around globe Source text for Eikon: nBwbXD0cSa Further company coverage:

